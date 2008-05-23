How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Projectiondesign 2D/3D Projector, Hellooo Home Theatre

A new DLP projector by Projectiondesign promises not only a 1080p image at 60Hz, but one that you can watch in 3D. But it's no simple feat. While most normal DLP projectors simply shine light through a colour wheel, this projector is driven by an unconventional two imaging chips (one for the left eye and one for the right) that each take turns controlling colour wheel rotation.

The result is that every other rotation accommodates just one of your eyes. When coupled with standard shutter glasses, you can get a 3D image. And when you get a 3D image, you get The Future. The system will be released in Korea this September with no announcements yet for a visit stateside. As usual, even if the technology works perfectly, there's still the unfortunate catch of content. [Aving]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles