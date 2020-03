It looks like a prop from the latest Dr. Who series, it clamps down with the deliberateness of a Vulcan, and it feels... well... not too bad. The Powernic finger-pressure massager is a pretty serious apparatus, and in the wrong hands it could probably do quite a bit of damage. Good thing there's a touch-sensitive manual override on the side. The little vibrating LED capsule can be used by itself, if you're into that. As you can see in the vid, I favoured the full-on claw. [Semi Y&J]