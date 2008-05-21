Portable Urine Glucose Meter Hates Needles, Loves Pee

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Most diabetics are tough enough to routinely test their blood without crying about it (the alternative to death is certainly a good one), but Tanita has announced a portable digital urine glucose meter for those with sugar-management diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome that needs no blood.

A portable unit of what they've had in hospitals for years, a user simply urinates on the sensor (a la home pregnancy tests) to measure the urine sugar level. Results take roughly six seconds. It's not exactly the same as a blood sugar level, but the measurement should provide correlative evidence as to how much sugar is running rampant in one's blood stream.

The unit will run US$154 when it's released. Each sensor cartridge is good for 200 uses and will cost US$58 to replace. [TechOn]

