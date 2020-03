The rumour of Sony giving PS3 a video download service at E3 just got bumped up again by a small ad video floating around the net. The screencap shows 13 icons, but Cartoon Network, NBC, HBO, and some other one are used twice, leaving only nine TV stations for download. If Sony doesn't unveil this at E3, we'll be really surprised—and maybe even a little offended. [sev1512 via PS3 Fanboy via Kotaku]