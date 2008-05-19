Planika Fires Lets You Stoke the Flames Without the Smoke

Nothing screams impeccable taste like having a fireplace in the middle of your coffee table and now, thanks to Planika Fires, you can keep the flames roaring without worrying about smoke or soot. The company makes the magic happen using a proprietary liquid biofuel called Fanola, which burns completely smoke and smell free.

Fanola, the company says, is a biologically clean product which emits nothing but water vapor and CO2. Heating inserts ensure that the only thing burning in your shag pad, besides the fireplace, will be the flames of love. The fireplace technology comes in a variety of designs, so you can mix and match with every piece of Ikea furniture ever created.

Pricing info was not available, but can you really put a price on staying classy? [Planika Fires via greenupgrader]