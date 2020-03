Pitfall fans with 13-inch laptops, this is your day! Over at Etsy, one artist is selling handmade needlepoint Pitfall laptop cases. Diehard Apple fanboys will notice that the featured Pitfall screen is actually from the Apple IIC version of the game. But don't worry PC-users, anyone who noticed that piece of trivia would be a fairly intolerable companion anyway. At US$150 it's a doable purchase, but we're not so sure about that choice of lining.

[Etsy via technabob]