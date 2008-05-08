Phone Charger Doubles as Data Backup Unit, Triples as an SD Card Reader

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There are other methods of backing up your mobile phone contacts, but integrating that capability into a mobile phone charger makes a lot of sense from a convenience standpoint. Plus, throwing in the ability read your SD/MMC cards doesn't hurt either. It can even act as a portable battery backup in a pinch. The cleverly titled "Data-backup mobile phone charger" (also referred to as the VT-100 elsewhere) works with most major phone brands and can be used for PMPs, digital cameras and other gadgets strictly as a portable power supply. The device is available for around US$30 US. [Longshow via Gizmag and Alibaba]

