Phone Charger Doubles as Data Backup Unit, Triples as an SD Card Reader

There are other methods of backing up your mobile phone contacts, but integrating that capability into a mobile phone charger makes a lot of sense from a convenience standpoint. Plus, throwing in the ability read your SD/MMC cards doesn't hurt either. It can even act as a portable battery backup in a pinch. The cleverly titled "Data-backup mobile phone charger" (also referred to as the VT-100 elsewhere) works with most major phone brands and can be used for PMPs, digital cameras and other gadgets strictly as a portable power supply. The device is available for around US$30 US. [Longshow via Gizmag and Alibaba]