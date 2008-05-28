How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Phoenix to NASA: "Houston, We Have a Prob*static*"

Just two days after touchdown, NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander—photographed here by Mars Odyssey— is having problems with their UHF radio, which was used more than a hundred times before but now is refusing to work. Without it, you can't give orders to the spacecraft, but don't fret: fortunately they can use the orbiter to relay signals, as well as activating the secondary radio unit available on board. NASA said the problem was caused by a "transient event." What does that mean? They don't know for sure, and that means we can pick our own.

230850main_PSP_008591_2485_RGB_Lander_Heatshield_516-387.jpg230858main_PSP_008591_2485_RGB_Lander_Parachute_516-387.jpg230870main_S_001RAD_PER_S_10D10_RRGBM1_516-387.jpg230884main_topomap_near_ellipse_v2_001_516-387.jpg230878main_bio_barrier_compare_1_516-387.jpg230862main_PSP_008591_2485_RGB_Lander_labeled_516-387.jpg230854main_PSP_008591_2485_RGB_Lander_Inserts_516-387.jpg230826main_lander-topviewcolor-browse.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles