Philips Makes the X800 Touchscreen All Official, Like

The X800 mobile phone from Philips has been seen around and about this past few weeks, but it's finally been officially announced. Although there's still no release date or, more importantly, a price, this e2e touchscreen (that's edge-to-edge) that's being mooted as, snore, Philips' iPhone killer, is lacking in both 3G and EDGE departments. Full specs below the jump.
Philips X800 specifications:
General: 2G Network GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900
Announced: 2008, May
Display: Type TFT touchscreen, 256K colors
Size: 240 x 400 pixels (Wide QVGA), 2.9 inches
- Screensavers and wallpapers
Ringtones Type: Polyphonic (64 channels), MP3
Customisation: Download
Vibration: Yes
Memory Phonebook: Yes
Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls
Card slot: microSD (TransFlash)
Data: GPRS Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps
Bluetooth: Yes, v2.0 with A2DP
USB: Yes
Features Messaging: SMS, EMS, MMS
Browser: WAP 2.0/xHTML
Games: Yes
Colours: Black
Camera: 2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels, autofocus, video
- Java MIDP 2.0
- MP3/MPEG4/WAV/AAC player
- Office document viewer
- Organiser
- Voice memo
- Built-in handsfree
Battery: Standard battery, Li-Ion
Stand-by Up to 850 h
Talk time Up to 8 h
Given that Philips mobiles are not that readily available—the Dutch company is concentrating all its efforts on the chinese market—don't expect to see this Stateside. [Just Another Mobile Phone Blog]