Philips Makes the X800 Touchscreen All Official, Like

The X800 mobile phone from Philips has been seen around and about this past few weeks, but it's finally been officially announced. Although there's still no release date or, more importantly, a price, this e2e touchscreen (that's edge-to-edge) that's being mooted as, snore, Philips' iPhone killer, is lacking in both 3G and EDGE departments. Full specs below the jump.

Philips X800 specifications:

General: 2G Network GSM 900 / 1800 / 1900

Announced: 2008, May

Display: Type TFT touchscreen, 256K colors

Size: 240 x 400 pixels (Wide QVGA), 2.9 inches

- Screensavers and wallpapers

Ringtones Type: Polyphonic (64 channels), MP3

Customisation: Download

Vibration: Yes

Memory Phonebook: Yes

Call records: 30 received, dialed and missed calls

Card slot: microSD (TransFlash)

Data: GPRS Class 10 (4+1/3+2 slots), 32 - 48 kbps

Bluetooth: Yes, v2.0 with A2DP

USB: Yes

Features Messaging: SMS, EMS, MMS

Browser: WAP 2.0/xHTML

Games: Yes

Colours: Black

Camera: 2 MP, 1600x1200 pixels, autofocus, video

- Java MIDP 2.0

- MP3/MPEG4/WAV/AAC player

- Office document viewer

- Organiser

- Voice memo

- Built-in handsfree

Battery: Standard battery, Li-Ion

Stand-by Up to 850 h

Talk time Up to 8 h

Given that Philips mobiles are not that readily available—the Dutch company is concentrating all its efforts on the chinese market—don't expect to see this Stateside. [Just Another Mobile Phone Blog]