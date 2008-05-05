Pet's Eye View Camera...But You Don't Want To Know

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Have you ever gotten the strange feeling that your dog is trying on your wife's dresses when you are out? Then it's time to score proof with the Pet's Eye View Camera. A 640 x 480 resolution camera that hooks easily to a pet's collar, the US$48 USB-compatible Pet's Eye View will snap shots at 1, 5 or 15 minute intervals for your perusal when you return. Chances are, your dog is just drinking copious amounts of liquid from the toilet and barking at the door all day. As for who left the weird hairs in your wife's clothing—we definitely wouldn't know a thing about that. [Product via ShinyShiny]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

