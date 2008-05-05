Pet's Eye View Camera...But You Don't Want To Know

Have you ever gotten the strange feeling that your dog is trying on your wife's dresses when you are out? Then it's time to score proof with the Pet's Eye View Camera. A 640 x 480 resolution camera that hooks easily to a pet's collar, the US$48 USB-compatible Pet's Eye View will snap shots at 1, 5 or 15 minute intervals for your perusal when you return. Chances are, your dog is just drinking copious amounts of liquid from the toilet and barking at the door all day. As for who left the weird hairs in your wife's clothing—we definitely wouldn't know a thing about that. [Product via ShinyShiny]