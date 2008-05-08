Pepper Spray Gel Ensures Your Attackers Eyes Get Burnt and Stay Burnt

Because getting maced just doesn't suck enough, there's now mace pepper spray gel. This shit will coat your face with pure, burning stickiness, turning your misinterpreted flirting into a blind search for water or anything else that'll provide relief for your painful, painful face. The benefit to the sprayer is that there's no mist, so all of the painful chemicals will end up in your assailant's eyes, nose and mouth rather than in the air around you. It "sticks to the face like glue," according to the marketing materials. Holy shit. Only US$15! How can you say no?! [Product Page via Gadget Lab via Book of Joe]