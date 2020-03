Pepper Knuckles are one of those multifunctional devices perfect for people like Martha Stewart. During the day, use them to massage meat and season your salads. At night, take them out to generously blind people and break their jaws before kicking them in the groin. They are just a concept, so don't expect them on QVC. For now, it has more possibilities of making it into a GTA IV expansion pack. [Yanko Design]