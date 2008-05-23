Pentax Optio W60 Extreme Weather Cam Good for Dips, Not Dives

The Optio W60 is the most waterproof Pentax cam yet. A step up from the W30, it's a 10MP point-and-shoot that will survive at depths up to 4 metres for two hours, good enough for the pool, beach and most non-competitive snorkeling. It also handles freezing temps (-10°C) and is certified dustproof against dirt, sand and dust. The Optio features 5x optical zoom, 28mm wide-angle shooting, and HD video recording. It comes in silver and blue and will be out in July for US$330. Maybe this summer I'll test it against the Olympus 1030SW and others in a Bathtub Battlemodo. Additional picture after the jump. [Pentax]