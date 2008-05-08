Pentagon Developing Bombs and Bullets With Explosive Casings

Wired reports that the pentagon is developing advanced weapons with Reactive Materials, which can be used to create casings which explode upon impact. Warheads can have shells that explode when they hit walls, railguns can have slugs with explodable casings, and weapons with explosive shrapnel is in the works. Reactive materials are actually easier to transport than traditional explosives, but when hit with a certain impact, a chemical reaction occurs, causing combustion. Reactive materials can release energy in the form of a blast, fire, or both. Though its been in development for 30 years, the greatest breakthroughs have occurred in the past few years. Keep your eyes peeled. [Wired]