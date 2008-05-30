Peeandgo, The Lady Urinal with a Splash of Gold

You may be forgiven for thinking it's toilet week here on Giz, but how could we not show you this? The Peeandgo, designed by Chen-Karlsson takes its inspiration from traditional squat urinals in Asia and the Middle East, and I'm guessing its *ahem* provocative shape is designed to stop splashback. There's no info on pricing, or indeed on whether that's real gold, so it looks like a design prototype. It's nice to see a rethink, and a bit of luxury devoted to the oft-ignored porcelain things in the bathroom, but, ladies of Giz, do you think this design is actually convenient nowadays? [Belowtheclouds via Likecool]