Available on the Perpetual Kid website, this paper GPS is the perfect sat-nav system for technophobes, or people who lose the chargers to their GPS. No, don't look at me like that. Here's how it works. 1. Go to Google Maps and type in your journey. 2. Write out the search results on the Paper GPS, filling in the turns and mileage in the correct boxes. 3. Bring to car. 4. Turn on ignition. 5. Drive. Cost is US$6.95 for 40 sheets. [Perpetual Kid via TechnaBob]