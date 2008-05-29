Panasonic THX Display Certified Viera TH-50PZ800U New King of Plasmas (for Now)

After months of reigning as the best TVs on the planet, Pioneer's Kuro is finally challenged for the throne by Panasonic's THX Display-certified Viera TH-50PZ800U. It's the THX mode that gives it the edge, with its superior colour accuracy and uniformity making it "one of the best-performing plasmas" Cnet has tested, even though the blacks (while very good) still aren't at Kuro level. And of course, this isn't compared to the new super-thin, super-black Kuros rolling out later this year. So enjoy the crown while you've got it, Panny. [Cnet]