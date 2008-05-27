Panasonic RP-HJE900 Headphones have Zirconia for Better Sound, Not Bling

Panasonic's upcoming RP-HJE900 headphones pack a little zirconia on the inside for sound quality, not on the outside for glitteriness. The "fake diamond" crystals are good for conducting sound, and are used to lower distortion. So the resulting headphones have a sensitivity of around 100dB/mW and an impressive frequency response from 6Hz all the way to 28kHz. The design is pretty simple earbud-shaped, but features removable/replaceable cables— a feature usually found on very high-end models. No info on pricing, but they'll be available from June 15th. [Akihabaranews]