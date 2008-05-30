Panasonic Prototype TVs Show It's Cool To Be Thin And Cheap

Alongside the Blu-ray recorder and new TV range that Panasonic unveiled the other day were a couple of prototype TVs that showcase the upcoming technologies in their future plasma screens.

The first example was their "World's Thinnest" plasma, a 50-inch monster which measured in at 24.7mm thick and weighed just 22kg. Although we're pretty sure the title of world's thinnest actually goes to Pioneer, having a TV measure in at less than half the thickness of the current range - and at a fraction of the weight - will give consumers a whole new range of mounting options.