Panasonic Brings Blu-Ray Recording Down Under

In a couple of months, things are going to get a little crazy. A littlecrazy, if you will. This year's Olympic games are the first to be broadcast entirely in High Def in Australia, and every consumer tech company is rubbing their hands together as they wait for consumers to spend millions on their High-Def gear.

Panasonic's better positioned than most, being an official Olympic sponsor and all. And yesterday they went a little bit nuts with new product announcements, most of which will hit shelves before the Games begin in August.

One of the biggest announcements yesterday was the introduction of their first Blu-ray recorder. It's remarkably thin, gorgeous to look at, and has a feature set to make you want to max out the credit card straight away: