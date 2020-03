Smartphone blog TamsPPC say they received an email from Palm regarding developer submissions for two devices codenamed Zeppelin and Skywriter.They suggest the Skywriter could be a Palm 500-style device with WinMo 6.1, and they posted possible mockup of what appears to be a dev unit. There were no facts provided about the Zeppelin, but TamsPPC included a copy of the email they received and think the phones will hit the market in Q3 2008. Hmmmm... [TamsPPC]