Outdoor Electric Fireplace With Speakers and MP3 Support Boggles the Mind

We enjoy electric fireplaces as much as the next guy due to their convenience and ability to not spurt fiery ashes onto your carpet, but having an outdoor one is very strange. It might just function decently on a patio or a deck as a centrepiece for your friends to gather around, which is probably why this one has concealed speakers and MP3 support. Plus, the included shrubbage goes pretty far in convincing guests that it's a real fireplace sitting out in the middle of your backyard. [AVING via Uber Gizmo]