OQO fiends, you love your Model 02, right? Well the package just got sweeter as Garmin and OQO have collaborated on a GPS setup made especially for the OQO Model 02. It includes a USB GPS module, car mount, charger and interface software. But it costs US$237 and requires you already own a Model 02. Still, it looks pretty damn cool to me. [OQO via Boy Genius Report]