"I laugh in the face of your so-called transforming USB hub!" says the four-way Optimus Prime USB Hub, "because I, Optimus Prime, am a Transformers USB hub that... um... doesn't transform. Oh." What the 22 cm Autobot bust actually does do is flash its eye lights and shout out when you connect something to it. And in case that gets boring, you can turn the sound function off. Available August for US$34.99. [BigBadToystore via Everything USB]