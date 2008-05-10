One-Handed Guitar Hero, So Pirates Can Rock Like Ninjas

Modder Ben Heckendorn is more than a little obsessed with playing games one-handed (giggle, chuckle, milk through the nose, etc.) and his latest creation takes aim at Guitar Hero. It's a pedal that plugs into a modded guitar and replaces the controller's strum and whammy bars, requiring hand use only for the chords.

While stomping your way around DragonForce's Through the Fire and Flames doesn't sound anatomically correct, the pedal actually allows you to, for lack of a better term, foot-double-strum (both the up and down motions count as a string pluck).

To activate the whammy, the user lifts up on their heel to release the spring-loaded rear of the pedal. Yeah, it sounds a bit confusing, but Heckendorn makes it look pretty normal in this example video. Well, as normal as geeking out to Guitar Hero will ever look, at least. [Ben Heck]