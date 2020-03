It just goes to show you that a pissed off one-eyed alligator will eat just about anything in a pinch. All joking aside, this is actually a cool- looking casemod produced by a talented guy with the forum handle dfw monkie. The alligator effect was pulled off using hand-sculpted layers of Bondo coated with paint and clear coat along with a plastic alligator eyeball over the power switch. It's not a super-complicated mod, but the results speak for themselves. [Llamma Repair Forums via Technabob]