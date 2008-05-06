One "Horsepower" Vehicle is a Slap in the Muzzle

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Once upon a time horses were the kings of the open trail. The best horses were treated like royalty and their riders were worshipped for their skill. Unfortunately, those days are over. The Naturmobil pictured here was was built by Abdolhadi Mirhejazi of Dubai and it is powered by a single horse walking on a treadmill, encased in a plastic prison like some sort of common hamster. When the horse gets tired, a battery kicks in to power the vehicle along with the lights and the electrical system.

Thanks to its lightweight frame and complex gear system, the Naturmobil can can reach speeds of around 80 kph when the horse is really hauling. However, the cruising speed generally tops out at a more leisurely 20 kph. Mirhejazi hopes to parade his invention throughout the world in an attempt to secure financing for a second generation 4 horsepower Naturmobile that he plans to use for tourist transportation. Oh, how the mighty have fallen. [Xpress via Neatorama via DVICE]

