Olympus E-520 Announced, Brings Better Sensor and Face Detection

Olympus is set to follow up their excellent E-510 prosumer DSLR with the E-520, which offers a better sensor, face detection, on-the-fly shadow adjustments and a larger LCD screen. The E-520 is getting the same upgrade treatment as the E-420, where most of the upgrades are incremental, but things like sensor upgrades and bigger screens are always welcome. No release date has been given, and it's not up for pre-order on Amazon, but expect the body to sell for US$600 alone, and US$700 with a 14-42mm four-thirds lens. [Photography Review]