OLPC XO Laptop's Sugar OS Being Shopped to Four Other Laptop-Makers

Even though the XO Laptop's Sugar-coated OS wasn't exactly the most vaunted aspect of the attempted laptop-for-all, following Windows XP's invasion of the project, former OLPC exec Walter Bender's newly formed Sugar Labs is shopping Sugar around. They're in talks with at least four "ultra low-cost" notebook makers who would use it for kid computers. This is the second OLPC splinter faction to licence tech from the OLPC project, the first being Mary Lou Jepsen's Pixel Qi, which is licensing the XO's innovative indoor/outdoor display and aiming for a US$75 laptop. I'm waiting for someone to sell me that sweet XO-2 unveiled the other day. [Betanews via Electronista]