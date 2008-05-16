How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

OLPC Having A TechFest In Sydney June 1


The OLPC initiative has come to Australia, and they're holding a special Techfest day for anybody interested in learning more about the XO, or those who just want to get their greasy hands all over one. There will be demonstrations, workshops and developer tutorials for both the hardware and software.

It's completely free, and could be a fun day out on a Sunday for anybody looking for something to do on June 1. It's being held a St Ignatius College, Riverview between 9:30am and 6:00pm.

For a full rundown on the day's planned events, or to RSVP (for catering purposes), head on over to the OLPC Australia website.

[OLPC.org.au via Lifehacker AU]

