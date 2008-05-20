Oh No: Sprint Capping "Unlimited" 3G Data Service at 5GB

We've raved on Sprint's EV-DO data service more than once, in no small part because they were the only carrier to have truly unlimited 3G data, while AT&T and Verizon capped their service at 5GB. Our love affair just might be over. According to a leaked update of their terms of service, effective July 31st, they'll be enacting a 5GB cap as well.

"Sprint reserves the right to limit throughput speeds or amount of data transferred and to deny, terminate, modify, or suspend service if usage exceeds 5GB per month in total or 300MB/month while off-network roaming."

Looks like we'll be re-assessing our pick of best data service. So sad.

AU: 5GB of data? Heaven. But it's still interesting to note that the general trend seems to be less is more when it comes to mobile data at the moment...

