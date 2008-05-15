Offline Wikipedia Psion Mod is HitchHiker's Guide to the Galaxy V1.0

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Instructables has this neat project which lets you pop an offline version of Wikipedia in your pocket. It's a relatively cheap and cheerful hack, using a Psion 5mx handheld with a stripped-down Linux OS and complete—if slightly old— static HTML Wiki archive. If you're not a seasoned Linux expert, don't panic: apparently it's relatively easy to do. Personally I've always thought of the iPhone as the HitchHiker's Guide to the Galaxy made real (minus the "hundred tiny flat press buttons") but this is a much less expensive solution, with a dab of DIY satisfaction built-in. Now I'm just off to look up the recipe for a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster... [Instructables via BB Gadgets]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

