Offline Wikipedia Psion Mod is HitchHiker's Guide to the Galaxy V1.0

Instructables has this neat project which lets you pop an offline version of Wikipedia in your pocket. It's a relatively cheap and cheerful hack, using a Psion 5mx handheld with a stripped-down Linux OS and complete—if slightly old— static HTML Wiki archive. If you're not a seasoned Linux expert, don't panic: apparently it's relatively easy to do. Personally I've always thought of the iPhone as the HitchHiker's Guide to the Galaxy made real (minus the "hundred tiny flat press buttons") but this is a much less expensive solution, with a dab of DIY satisfaction built-in. Now I'm just off to look up the recipe for a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster... [Instructables via BB Gadgets]