Official Indiana Jones Fedora Available Now For Nerds Everywhere

The reason that the official Indiana Jones Fedora is available on Think Geek is that only geeks think that they can pull off wearing a fedora in the year 2008. The only fedora you (us) nerds should stick to is Red Hat's version, leaving Indiana Jones' to the still handsome but greying Harrison Ford. If you really do want to pick up your own version for some down-home sexy play, it's US$99. Everything's in stock except for X-Large and XX-Large, further proving our point that only overweight nerds will buy and wear this outdoors. [Think Geek]