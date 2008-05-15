The reason that the official Indiana Jones Fedora is available on Think Geek is that only geeks think that they can pull off wearing a fedora in the year 2008. The only fedora you (us) nerds should stick to is Red Hat's version, leaving Indiana Jones' to the still handsome but greying Harrison Ford. If you really do want to pick up your own version for some down-home sexy play, it's US$99. Everything's in stock except for X-Large and XX-Large, further proving our point that only overweight nerds will buy and wear this outdoors. [Think Geek]
Official Indiana Jones Fedora Available Now For Nerds Everywhere
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.