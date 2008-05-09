Octocube: What the Heck is This?

If you can guess what this is at first glance then you're a better man than I ...

At second glance you might wonder about those pipes. And then you might realise it's actually a radiator, built entirely from 90-degree pipe pieces. It's designed to be a sculptural heater that fits in with any interior, according to designer Vivien Muller. At least there's some physics in there, though: a large surface area heater like this would be a good compromise between heating efficiency and compact size.

One thing, though: Vivien can't do much of the cleaning at home... can you imagine the dust this thing would collect? Just a concept. [Vivien Muller via Yanko designs]