NYU Student Creates Virtual Girlfriend—Shame She's Only 2D

Created with lonely people in mind, Drew Burrows' INBED is an "infrared-sensitive" light projected virtual girlfriend. A sexy brunette, she's got about three tricks up her sleeve—and she does all of them from a supine position.

Kiss her on the cheek when you slide into bed and she'll bury her face in the pillow. Hmmm, that sounds wrong. She moves into a spoon position if you're on your side, and snuggles up beside you when you're on your back. Cute.

There are, however, two drawbacks to Drew's invention, which he was showing off at NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program Spring Show at Tisch School of the Arts: first, she's only 2D, and second, she's fully clothed. Some guys may want to wait for version 2.0. [New York Magazine]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

