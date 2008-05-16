NYU Student Creates Virtual Girlfriend—Shame She's Only 2D

Created with lonely people in mind, Drew Burrows' INBED is an "infrared-sensitive" light projected virtual girlfriend. A sexy brunette, she's got about three tricks up her sleeve—and she does all of them from a supine position.

Kiss her on the cheek when you slide into bed and she'll bury her face in the pillow. Hmmm, that sounds wrong. She moves into a spoon position if you're on your side, and snuggles up beside you when you're on your back. Cute.

There are, however, two drawbacks to Drew's invention, which he was showing off at NYU's Interactive Telecommunications Program Spring Show at Tisch School of the Arts: first, she's only 2D, and second, she's fully clothed. Some guys may want to wait for version 2.0. [New York Magazine]