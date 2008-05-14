NYPD Sharp Shooters May Get Cameras on their Guns

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Officers of the NYPD may be forced to carry cameras on their guns, if a Brooklyn senator gets his way. Following a spate of controversial shootings, democrat Eric Adams—a former cop himself—has proposed the addition of a US$700 gadget, insisting that it will improve public confidence in the police force. Before being adopted, however, the city's SWAT teams will take part in a pilot scheme. More details of the idea, which has already been mooted in DC, below.

As soon as the officer draws his weapon, a red laser light on the five-ounce attachment shoots out, although this can be disabled if the cop feels it might put him in danger, for example, if he or she is in a dimly-lit situation. The camera can continue filming whatever is in the gun's path for up to an hour after being drawn.

Senator Adams, who never once used a gun during his 21 years on the beat, reckons the idea could bolster public confidence in the police. "We believe the state of New York can lead the country," he said. "There no longer can be a question mark that lingers after shootings." There is, as I see it, however, one tiny flaw. If the camera can be turned off by the guy on the right end of the gun—ie, the cop— doesn't that make the system open to potential abuse? [Telegraph]

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

