Nyko's Charge Base 360 Xbox 360 Controller Charger Ships Now

Nyko's Charge Base 360 is finally shipping, acting much like the Charge Base PS3 they released last year. The 360 version is slightly different in that it comes with two special rechargeable battery packs with contacts that charge when docked into the charge base. If the US$39 is slightly too expensive, you can go the cheaper route with Nyko's Charge Station 360, which just takes in packs instead of whole controllers. Order on June 2 and you'll be able to get their black and gold model, which looks like a original Star Trek series prop. [Nyko]