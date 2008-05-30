How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nyko's Charge Base 360 Xbox 360 Controller Charger Ships Now

Nyko's Charge Base 360 is finally shipping, acting much like the Charge Base PS3 they released last year. The 360 version is slightly different in that it comes with two special rechargeable battery packs with contacts that charge when docked into the charge base. If the US$39 is slightly too expensive, you can go the cheaper route with Nyko's Charge Station 360, which just takes in packs instead of whole controllers. Order on June 2 and you'll be able to get their black and gold model, which looks like a original Star Trek series prop. [Nyko]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles