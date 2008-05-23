NY Times Reader for Mac Beta: Free for Now

Not so hot on the heels of its Microsoft-built Windows-based counterpart, the Times Reader beta has been made available for all members of NYTimes.com. Although a Silverlight install is required, it's relatively painless and a small price to pay for Reader's efficient news presentation and olde timey typefaces. There are no subscription fees for now, but Mac users can expect to join the US$14.95 a month party when the software goes final. [NY Times via TUAW]–by John Herrman