Nucleus Motorcycle Concept Would Be Interesting in a Wind Tunnel

I suppose it goes without saying, but the design team at Non-Object took all of the things we have learned about making motorcycles and threw it in the trash, pooped in the trash, then lit the can on fire when they came up with the "nUCLEUS"concept bike. Outside of the obvious design features, this "square against air" electric motorcycle includes a hydraulic system that lowers the body to the ground when idle and then raises it up when in motion—but all I can think of when I look at it is the word "drag." Again, this bike is only a concept, so don't expect to see it on the street anytime soon. [Yanko Design]