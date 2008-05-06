Nokia's Plan to Conquer the U.S.: Product Spam

Nokia is the number one mobile phone maker in the world, selling about 40 percent mobile phones worldwide. But in the U.S., it barely cracks the top five. Their master plan to grab a slice of our red, white and blue shores? A hot new phone everyone will talk about? An iPhone-killer? Nope. Just lots and lots of phones, hoping that if they toss enough at consumers, some of it will land in their pockets. It might actually work if some of it hits the mid-range, where there actually is a hole in their lineup—low and high bases are well-covered, but they could use some depth in the middle. Still, we hate product spam. [Reuters]