Nokia's People First, a Concept Mobile Phone that Encourages Hacking

Nokia's fired out some interesting concept phones this year, but this newest "People First" design centres more on the functionality of the device than its physical shape. The idea is based around what Nokia calls "three human universals of the way people think about communication" which are time, lists and people. So instead of being the standard pile of multi-option menus, the UI relies on a scrolling history list, with the most relevant and recent things popping onto the top.

The phone would have a kind of dual-layer display: the main monochrome "history" scroller, and a smaller colour display that deals with your selected options. At heart it's very simple, having just the "mobile essentials" of phone (or push-to-talk), camera, calendar and calculator. But this is where hacking comes in: the idea is that the phone would have widgets support, a simple and accessible programming language and openly available software and hardware specs. Presumably Nokia imagines a host of applications would arise, better-suited to user's needs than "default" applications, and saving them the bother of designing them too.
Matching the list-like, graphic-heavy nature of the UI, the phone would have a long, slender screen with a kind of jog-dial interface. Do we expect to see a real phone just like this anytime soon? Probably not. But we kind of like the direction this concept is taking— placing how people use their phones at the heart of design. What's your opinion guys: do you think this would work? [Nokia, Like Cool and Behance]

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

