How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia Points to Users' Fatness To Explain Lack of Interest in Video Calling

Katherine over at Tech Digest caught this very interesting quote by a Nokia VP over at the S60 Summit today, explaining why their users aren't quite as interested in video calling as Nokia's sales department would hope. Here's the reason: the angle you're forced to hold the phone at when you're making video calls "isn't very flattering," leading us to believe that it's the work of old double-chin fatness that's deterring the acceptance of more video phones. If only Nokia would make phones that shoot a foot above your face into the well known MySpace position, capturing your visage from above, then we're sure these phones would sell like hotcakes. Extremely vain hotcakes. [Tech Digest]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles