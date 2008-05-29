Nokia Points to Users' Fatness To Explain Lack of Interest in Video Calling

Katherine over at Tech Digest caught this very interesting quote by a Nokia VP over at the S60 Summit today, explaining why their users aren't quite as interested in video calling as Nokia's sales department would hope. Here's the reason: the angle you're forced to hold the phone at when you're making video calls "isn't very flattering," leading us to believe that it's the work of old double-chin fatness that's deterring the acceptance of more video phones. If only Nokia would make phones that shoot a foot above your face into the well known MySpace position, capturing your visage from above, then we're sure these phones would sell like hotcakes. Extremely vain hotcakes. [Tech Digest]