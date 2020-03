Nokia's upcoming N96 monsterphone might just be coming out on July 31st with the wha-wha-whaaaa inducing pricetag of US$1,200 if Play.com is to be believed. At least that's what the pre-release price is on that site — Nokia's estimated retail price is US$800. That's still a bonkers price to pay for a phone, but it's significantly less bonkers than US$1,200. In any case, 7/31 seems as good a date as any for the N96 to drop. We'll see if that actually happens. [Play.com via Symbian Guru]