No Xbox 360 Spring Update This Year

Bad news for people who were looking forward to updated functionality in their Xbox Dashboard experience: Microsoft says there's no Spring Update coming this year. The 360 usually gets two feature updates a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. Instead of coding up some even fancier parental controls, the team's working on "building the proper infrastructure and scale for the service," meaning something or other, but there is a small update coming that will fix the problem where you can't re-licence an XBLA game if your console went in for repairs and you got a new one. Dave Zatz says that a major UI overhall could be coming at the end of the year too. [Next-Gen]