Well, I'll be damned. Nintendo Australia was only a week behind the US in releasing WiiWare. Available today, you can now download one of six WiiWare titles directly to your Wii console.

Each game will set you back somewhere between about $12 and $22.50, and the only necessities are a Wii, a broadband connection and enough space for the games.

