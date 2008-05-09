Nintendo Wii Fit Here

Nintendo rang the doorbell at 8:30AM to give me some training in Wii Fit. They calibrated the board to my body by taking my age and measuring my weight. I did some basic yoga stretches, and found them surprisingly hard. My BMI is 25.99, which makes me overweight. My body age, which is much like a brain age score, is 42. Not good. The good news is that between the tracking of fitness, the variety of actual exercises like running in place and pushups and squats, and fun balance games like ski jump and tightrope walking, I might actually get off my arse and use this thing. Often.

P. S. Nintendo, thank you for the grippy Wii Fit socks.

UPDATE: OK, 16 minutes in, I'm tired and my back is spasming a little. The balance exercises have rendered the bottoms of my feet useless. The board's quality is very high, although you're not supposed to jump on it. And the sensors are accurate.