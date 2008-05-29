Nintendo Channel Launching May 30



If you've been dying for word on the Nintendo Channel for your Wii, here it is: May 30. That's tomorrow. It's also the day all Aussie Wii gamers will get to enjoy game trailers and demos (for both Wii and DS), plus any other Ninty-relevant information they want to put up there for you to see.

It's a free download from the Wii shop channel. So even if you're not that interested you should still download it. Because it's free. And not much in this life is free. Except the best things (Thanks Luther Vandross and Janet Jackson!). Of which the Nintendo Channel is clearly one.

Does it seem like I'm rambling now? 'Cos it feels like I'm rambling. So, In conclusion: Nintendo Channel. Tomorrow. Free.

[Nintendo]

