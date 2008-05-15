Nintendo Billed US$21 Million For Patent Infringement

A federal jury has ordered Nintendo to pay Anascape US$21 million for infringing on patents, and almost ironically, all of this has nothing to do with the Wiimote. Instead, their violations were for the GameCube, WaveBird and Wii Classic controllers. The news doesn't come as any huge surprise, as during the last generation of consoles all three of the big manufacturers found themselves in hot coffee water for various controller patent issues—Microsoft just settled with Anascape for an undisclosed amount earlier this month. Nintendo is expected to seek an appeal using the argument, "It'sa not-ta me, Mario!" [Yahoo News]