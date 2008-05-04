N-Gage Flagship Game Full of Videogame Character Knockoffs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia tells us that Reset Generation—their new "flagship" title for the N-Gage—will appeal to those who grew up playing videogames. The multiplayer puzzle-adventure is supposed to tickle you by using parodies of characters like Mario, Link, and even Master Chief, resulting in what they call "the world's first videogame about videogames." We are going to call it "yet another game that couldn't use the real thing so they decided to do humourous knockoffs." Although who knows, if it's crazy enough, it may work.

You can choose your hero from a swath of "legendary champions," whose ranks include a manic hedgehog, a space invader, a plumber, a bomb man, a Level 50 Elf, and some kind of Master Chief, among others. Every hero comes with a princess, and the object of the game is to rescue other players' princesses before they can rescue yours. You accomplish this task by building combo roads to other heroes' castles, firing cannons to defend your own abode from your opponents' roads, and using your special power to finally get the girl!

Nokia promises that the game will appeal to all audiences, from casual gamers—how these are going to get who the heck is Bomber Man, we don't know—to hardcore nerds. We hope so. The N-Gage platform has traversed a rocky road since its inception, and if there's any princess in need of rescuing by a wildly popular and successful hero, that's probably it.

The game is being developed by RedLynx, will feature a soundtrack by chiptune band 8 Bit Weapon and a price tag of US$10 to US$14 for the full N-Gage version of the game (the PC version will be free). Look forward to a mid-2008 release.

