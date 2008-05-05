Next-Gen PC Concepts Include Laser Screens, Tactile Interfaces, Glossiness

The Microsoft-sponsored Next-Gen PC Design Competition asks its contestants to design the next generation of Windows-based PCs and judges the resulting entries on innovation, user experience, aesthetics and whether it can ever be manufactured. This year's contest focused on PC designs that "help people do what they feel passionate about." Public voting is over and the winners will be announced sometime this month, but even if we can't participate in the voting process, a lot of these concepts are worth gawking at. Check out some weird and interesting prototypes after the jump.

[Next-Gen Design Competition